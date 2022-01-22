Fyooz (FYZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $115,093.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded down 62.8% against the US dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $108,647.78 and approximately $115,093.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

