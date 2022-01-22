Gables Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.0% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $68.29 on Friday, hitting $2,601.84. 2,087,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,732. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,809.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,877.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,824.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

