Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.14

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.14 and traded as low as $3.67. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 119,416 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.31%.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

