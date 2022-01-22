GAMEE Hits Market Capitalization of $13.23 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $13.23 million and $937,299.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GAMEE has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00052094 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.51 or 0.06830291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00057837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,072.60 or 1.00253284 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003313 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

