GamyFi Platform (GFX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $58,383.00

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $250,581.75 and $58,383.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00051946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.64 or 0.06844518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,997.77 or 1.00032862 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003429 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamyFi Platform directly using US dollars.

