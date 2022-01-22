Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.29.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $121.44 on Friday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $113.59 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.38 and its 200 day moving average is $151.21.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 9.4% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

