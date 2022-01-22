Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 6,628.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,996,000 after buying an additional 81,334 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $135,777,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,544,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 396.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT opened at $275.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.69. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total transaction of $567,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

