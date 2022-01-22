GCN Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $73,508.40 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $73,508.40 and approximately $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.09 or 0.00310057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000733 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003784 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

