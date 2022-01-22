Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) vs. Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Critical Survey

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Genco Shipping & Trading’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genco Shipping & Trading $355.56 million 1.69 -$225.57 million $0.57 25.14

Imperial Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Genco Shipping & Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Genco Shipping & Trading 5.49% 13.65% 8.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Imperial Petroleum and Genco Shipping & Trading, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Genco Shipping & Trading 0 0 6 0 3.00

Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 64.69%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats Imperial Petroleum on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services. Imperial Petroleum Inc. is based in ATHENS, Greece.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.