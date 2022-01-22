General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.70 Billion

Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce sales of $10.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.79 billion and the lowest is $10.61 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $10.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $38.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.78 billion to $38.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $40.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.48 billion to $40.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

NYSE GD opened at $206.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $146.53 and a 12 month high of $214.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,341,000 after acquiring an additional 104,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,595,000 after acquiring an additional 196,433 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after buying an additional 294,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

