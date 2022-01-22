General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,476,706 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $34,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $13,610,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $349,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $553,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $247,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

GE opened at $96.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.74. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.