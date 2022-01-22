General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 0.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after buying an additional 1,657,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,203,176,000 after buying an additional 704,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,434,000 after buying an additional 724,001 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.28. 25,673,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,164,107. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

