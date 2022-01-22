Genesis Vision Price Hits $0.37 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $39,838.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

GVT is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

