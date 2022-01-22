GenesisX Achieves Market Capitalization of $25,942.48 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $25,942.48 and $6.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001343 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,268,371 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

