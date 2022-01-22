Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) will report sales of $83.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the highest is $83.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year sales of $261.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.80 million to $262.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $351.35 million, with estimates ranging from $349.00 million to $353.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genius Sports.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $1,441,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,251,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,571,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.