Gifto 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.19 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $23.80 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.



Gifto Profile

GTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

