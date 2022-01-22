Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

