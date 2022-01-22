Gitcoin (GTC) Price Down 37.8% Over Last Week

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for $6.93 or 0.00019776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $98.37 million and approximately $48.53 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045189 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

