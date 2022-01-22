Glaxis Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,000 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. Axcelis Technologies makes up about 3.0% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Glaxis Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Axcelis Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

