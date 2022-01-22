Glaxis Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,120 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 81,180 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for approximately 2.4% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.2% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,333,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

