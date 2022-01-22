Glaxis Capital Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up 13.2% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 484,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,518,000 after buying an additional 76,569 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 36.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $458,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $73.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

