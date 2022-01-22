Glaxis Capital Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. Williams Companies makes up 2.8% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

