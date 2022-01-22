Glaxis Capital Management LLC Purchases 59,320 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,320 shares during the quarter. Quantum makes up 2.4% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Glaxis Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Quantum worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 17.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 140,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 281,692 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 73.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,695 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 22.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 35.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.20.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $45,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

