Glaxis Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000. Workday comprises about 5.2% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 267,666 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 59.2% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,903 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Workday by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,945,000 after purchasing an additional 127,926 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 7.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 188,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Workday by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,457,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.43.

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $245.69 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.60 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,730.19, a PEG ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

