Glaxis Capital Management LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 103,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 3.6% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

