GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Tops $0.0084

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $150,350.19 and $117.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,700.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.77 or 0.06886839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.14 or 0.00308752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.90 or 0.00829657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00067630 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.58 or 0.00431062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00254695 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.