Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) vs. Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globus Maritime and Star Bulk Carriers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $11.75 million 1.56 -$17.37 million N/A N/A Star Bulk Carriers $693.24 million 2.96 $9.66 million $4.02 5.00

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Globus Maritime and Star Bulk Carriers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00 Star Bulk Carriers 0 0 5 0 3.00

Globus Maritime presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 246.82%. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.18%. Given Globus Maritime’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Globus Maritime is more favorable than Star Bulk Carriers.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Maritime and Star Bulk Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime N/A N/A N/A Star Bulk Carriers 36.65% 25.33% 12.46%

Volatility and Risk

Globus Maritime has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats Globus Maritime on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

