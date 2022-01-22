Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Globus Medical worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 954 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMED. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

