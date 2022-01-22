Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The business had revenue of $366.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.18 million.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

Shares of GOL opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

