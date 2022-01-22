Gold Poker Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 547.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $12,889.64 and $17.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00051829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,397.86 or 0.06850693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00058676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,998.52 or 0.99990978 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003316 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

