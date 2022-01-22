Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 1,154,134 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 52.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 446.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 243,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

