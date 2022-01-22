Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 1,154,134 shares.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.33.
About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
