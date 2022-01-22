GoldFund (GFUN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $635.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 212.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, GoldFund has traded up 78.3% against the dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $540,641.02 and $635.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013207 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000802 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

