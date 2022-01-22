Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,310,512 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310,512 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.94% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $135,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,693,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,020,000 after buying an additional 216,438 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,646,000 after buying an additional 4,036,519 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $39.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

