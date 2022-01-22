Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 210,070 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,070 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.84% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $141,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 95,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period.

VNQI opened at $52.60 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $2.895 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

