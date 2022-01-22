Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,693,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.18% of QIAGEN worth $139,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 21.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 25.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,483 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter worth about $49,020,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the second quarter worth about $17,735,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 42.1% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 351,302 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

NYSE:QGEN opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.06. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $534.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.