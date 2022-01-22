Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,753,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222,256 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $139,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.29. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

