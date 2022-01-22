Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $142.64 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,630,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Unilever worth $142,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,365.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,239,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after buying an additional 49,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 393,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,011,000 after buying an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

