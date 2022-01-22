Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $147.89 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,556 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Welltower worth $147,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 953,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Welltower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.47.

NYSE:WELL opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

