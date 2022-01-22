Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Republic Services worth $166,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,721,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Republic Services by 41.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Republic Services by 825.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 232,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $127.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

