Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of Texas Roadhouse worth $148,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,755,000 after acquiring an additional 105,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,152,000 after acquiring an additional 171,315 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after acquiring an additional 662,658 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,603 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.95.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.69. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $982,499. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

