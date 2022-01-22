Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,196 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Carvana worth $141,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Carvana by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Carvana by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Carvana by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana stock opened at $135.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -93.55 and a beta of 2.22. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $133.88 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.25.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVNA. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.26.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.