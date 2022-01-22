Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 455,226 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040,731 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 455,226 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.97% of Performance Food Group worth $141,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,046 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 66,046 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,312 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 397,761 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after acquiring an additional 307,354 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 131.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 254,019 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 144,219 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $685,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

