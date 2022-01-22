Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $148.65 Million Position in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,445,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 11.42% of Kaltura as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLTR. Intel Corp bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,739,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter valued at $82,117,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter valued at $7,933,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter valued at $1,029,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter valued at $777,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kaltura from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. reduced their price objective on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

Shares of KLTR stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kaltura Inc has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Kaltura

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

