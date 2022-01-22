Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of American Water Works worth $163,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90,933.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK stock opened at $161.39 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.54.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.