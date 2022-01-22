Golff (GOF) Trading Down 30.6% Over Last 7 Days

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Golff has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $1.20 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golff coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golff has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00044720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Golff (GOF) is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golff using one of the exchanges listed above.

