Govi Price Down 24.4% Over Last Week (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Govi has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and $608,130.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Govi has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Govi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,505,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

