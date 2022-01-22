Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Granite Construction worth $14,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Granite Construction by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,176,000 after buying an additional 69,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,083,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,734,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,634,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $35.98 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $44.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.