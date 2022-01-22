Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 121,354 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,354 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.43% of Steelcase worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 840.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 527.32%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

