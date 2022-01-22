Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 20,584 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of EMCOR Group worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EME. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 51.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 124.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EME opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.36 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.20.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

