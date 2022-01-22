Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 29,000 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST opened at $17.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.